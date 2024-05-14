Number of casualties due to enemy strikes on Kharkiv increased to 15 - RMA

As a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv , the number of victims has increased to 15. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to updated reports, the number of victims has increased to 15. Among the injured are a 28-year-old man in serious condition and a 78-year-old woman in moderate condition. Hospitalized - Sinegubov said.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, there are 5 people with acute stress reactions. Among them are two children aged 8 and 12.

"One child was hospitalized with minor injuries. The information is being updated," summarized Mr. Syniehubov.

Previously

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes on Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-storey building in the city center. We are currently conducting a door-to-door inspection. In addition, the Russians hit the garages on the territory of the residential building, causing fires.