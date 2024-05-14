Number of casualties due to enemy strikes on Kharkiv increased to 15 - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76840 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249791 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173971 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165236 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225599 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113048 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32184 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41488 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60090 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54101 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225599 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224335 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76840 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54101 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60090 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112809 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113713 views
Number of casualties due to enemy strikes on Kharkiv increased to 15 - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17163 views

15 people were injured, including a 28-year-old man in serious condition and a 78-year-old woman in moderate condition, as a result of hostile shelling of Kharkiv, 5 people suffer from acute stress reaction, including two children aged 8 and 12.

As a result of enemy attacks on Kharkiv , the number of victims has increased to 15. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to updated reports, the number of victims has increased to 15. Among the injured are a 28-year-old man in serious condition and a 78-year-old woman in moderate condition. Hospitalized 

- Sinegubov said.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, there are 5 people with acute stress reactions. Among them are two children aged 8 and 12.

"One child was hospitalized with minor injuries. The information is being updated," summarized Mr. Syniehubov.

Previously

Today, on May 14, during a series of strikes on Kharkiv, Russians hit the 10th floor of a 12-storey building in the city center. We are currently conducting a door-to-door inspection. In addition, the Russians hit the garages on the territory of the residential building, causing fires.

Antonina Tumanova

War
kharkivKharkiv

