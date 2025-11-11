Number of battles on the front line decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff map

$41.980.11
05:31 AM
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
November 10, 02:34 PM
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
November 10, 01:36 PM
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
November 10, 01:27 PM
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
November 10, 01:25 PM
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
November 10, 10:51 AM
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
November 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
November 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
November 7, 05:00 PM
Number of battles on the front line decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

Over the past day, 170 combat engagements took place on the front line, which is a third less than the day before. The situation remains most tense in the Pokrovsk direction, where 63 attacks were recorded.

Number of battles on the front line decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff map

170 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a third less compared to the day before, the hottest remains the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 11, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 170 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 36 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 77 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,231 shellings, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,286 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 16 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy carried out 145 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Korovyn Yar and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the aggressor carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults towards the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the area of Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of the settlement of Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance five times to the positions of our troops in the area of Prymorske. The enemy was unsuccessful - our defenders stopped all enemy attempts.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units made three futile attempts to advance to the positions of our units in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day11.11.25, 07:15 • 3884 views

Julia Shramko

