Number of battles on the front line decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff map

170 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a third less compared to the day before, the hottest remains the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 11, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 36 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 77 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,231 shellings, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,286 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 16 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy carried out 145 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Korovyn Yar and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces six times in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the aggressor carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults towards the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the area of Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of the settlement of Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance five times to the positions of our troops in the area of Prymorske. The enemy was unsuccessful - our defenders stopped all enemy attempts.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, enemy units made three futile attempts to advance to the positions of our units in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

