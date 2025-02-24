Now there is a new US administration, a new reason to talk to putin - Macron

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 7675 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 25574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 56856 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93159 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111590 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147226 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115099 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53347 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 80147 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 33634 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103700 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 56856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138232 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170761 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 4028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22754 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131894 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133818 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162385 views
Now there is a new US administration, a new reason to talk to putin - Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23919 views

The French president explained that he broke off communication with putin after the war crimes in Bucha. Macron believes that the new US administration is creating a new context for the resumption of dialogue.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he stopped communicating with vladimir putin after Bucha, after the war crimes. But now there is a new US administration, a new reason to communicate with him. He said this during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, reports UNN.

I'm not going to give advice to President Trump...I think it's always good to have discussions with leaders, especially when there are differences. I stopped communicating with him (putin - ed.) after Bucha, after the war crimes, because at that time we could not get anything from him. Now there is a big change, there is a new US administration, a new context, a new reason to communicate with Putin

- Macron said.

Macron noted that he shared his experience with Trump.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron says he and President Donald Trump took "significant steps forward" during today's meeting, emphasizing their shared desire to build peace but warning that this will not happen if Ukraine is forced to capitulate.

Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”24.02.25, 23:02 • 25354 views

Anna Murashko

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

