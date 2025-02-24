Now there is a new US administration, a new reason to talk to putin - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he stopped communicating with vladimir putin after Bucha, after the war crimes. But now there is a new US administration, a new reason to communicate with him. He said this during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, reports UNN.

I'm not going to give advice to President Trump...I think it's always good to have discussions with leaders, especially when there are differences. I stopped communicating with him (putin - ed.) after Bucha, after the war crimes, because at that time we could not get anything from him. Now there is a big change, there is a new US administration, a new context, a new reason to communicate with Putin - Macron said.

Macron noted that he shared his experience with Trump.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron says he and President Donald Trump took "significant steps forward" during today's meeting, emphasizing their shared desire to build peace but warning that this will not happen if Ukraine is forced to capitulate.

Macron says peace for Ukraine “should not mean a ceasefire without guarantees”