British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that now is the time to force Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. He reminded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been ready for a ceasefire for many weeks, writes UNN with reference to the Telegraph.

Details

"President Zelenskyy has been declaring his readiness for an unconditional ceasefire for many weeks. Now is the time for Putin, who is stalling, to sit down at the negotiating table," Starmer summarized.

The head of the British government noted that "now is the time to insist again that Putin be put at the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire."

"Putin is stalling. The time has come to seize the moment. Over the past few days, I would say that there has been real determination during my discussions with leaders," Starmer emphasized.

Addendum

Starmer stated that NATO's position on Ukraine remains unchanged and that the Alliance members are determined to bring Russia to the negotiating table. At the same time, Ukraine and Great Britain are starting joint production of drones, the financing of which will be provided by the British side.