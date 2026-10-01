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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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A DDoS attack is being carried out on Nova Poshta’s systems, and service disruptions are possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Nova Poshta reported a DDoS attack and possible temporary disruptions to its services. The company has activated backup procedures.

A DDoS attack is being carried out on Nova Poshta’s systems, and service disruptions are possible
Illustrative photo

A DDoS attack is targeting Nova Poshta's systems; minor difficulties in the operation of the services are possible, UNN reports, citing a statement from the company.

A DDoS attack is underway on Nova Poshta's systems. Minor temporary difficulties in the operation of the company's services are possible 

- the statement says.

At the same time, the company emphasized that the situation is fully under control.

We are successfully countering it, and our IT specialists have already launched backup operating procedures 

- the company concluded.

We would add

Earlier, reports circulated online about disruptions in the operation of the Nova Poshta app.

Antonina Tumanova

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Nova Poshta