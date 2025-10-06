$41.230.05
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 19530 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
06:00 AM • 16238 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 27023 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 56928 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 73393 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 88418 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 161416 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 3, 04:00 PM • 125573 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110217 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Not just sulfuric acid: Venus' clouds are 60% water - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

NASA experts have determined that Venus' clouds are 62% water in the form of hydrates, and not just sulfuric acid. Sulfuric acid accounts for about 22%, and iron compounds have also been detected.

Not just sulfuric acid: Venus' clouds are 60% water - study

NASA specialists have found that Venus's clouds are composed of approximately 60% water, and not just sulfuric acid, as previously thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to the research results published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Details

For a long time, scientists believed that Venus's clouds were almost entirely composed of sulfuric acid. However, it has now been revealed that previous data were outdated.

In fact, the clouds are based on hydrates - compounds of water with salts, in particular iron and magnesium sulfate.

The water content is 62%. However, on Venus, it does not exist in the form of droplets, as on Earth, but is bound in these compounds. Sulfuric acid is also present here, but its share is about 22%.

Scientists also found iron compounds - it probably could have entered the atmosphere along with cosmic dust.

Recall

Astronomers have discovered 128 new moons orbiting Saturn. This cemented its leadership in the list of Solar System planets with the most moons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

