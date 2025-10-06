Not just sulfuric acid: Venus' clouds are 60% water - study

NASA specialists have found that Venus's clouds are composed of approximately 60% water, and not just sulfuric acid, as previously thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to the research results published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Details

For a long time, scientists believed that Venus's clouds were almost entirely composed of sulfuric acid. However, it has now been revealed that previous data were outdated.

In fact, the clouds are based on hydrates - compounds of water with salts, in particular iron and magnesium sulfate.

The water content is 62%. However, on Venus, it does not exist in the form of droplets, as on Earth, but is bound in these compounds. Sulfuric acid is also present here, but its share is about 22%.

Scientists also found iron compounds - it probably could have entered the atmosphere along with cosmic dust.

Recall

Astronomers have discovered 128 new moons orbiting Saturn. This cemented its leadership in the list of Solar System planets with the most moons.