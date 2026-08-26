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North Korea will send around 100 athletes to the Asian Games in Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

North Korea plans to enter around 100 athletes in 14 sports at the Asian Games in Japan. The competition will take place from September 19 to October 4.

North Korea will send around 100 athletes to the Asian Games in Japan

North Korea plans to send around 100 athletes to the Asian Games in Japan. They will compete in 14 sports. The competition will take place from September 19 to October 4. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

North Korea will send around 100 athletes, who will compete in 14 sports, to the Asian Games in Japan later this year, the secretary general of the country's Olympic Committee told a Tokyo newspaper

- the post said.

At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023, the country was represented by 185 athletes in 18 sports. North Korean athletes then won 11 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze medals.

According to Korean media, Ko Chol-ho told the Chosun Sinbo newspaper that he hoped for a greater number of medals from a smaller team.

Relations between North Korea and Japan often remain tense. In 2021, Pyongyang did not send athletes to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, citing the global health crisis.

Pyongyang sharply restricted its athletes' participation in sporting events abroad during the pandemic, and as a result, North Korea was also not represented at the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics. More than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to take part in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya and other cities in Aichi Prefecture (Japan) from September 19 to October 4

- the publication writes.

Previously

Ukrainian women won first place at the European Championships, scoring 6 points in four exercises. The junior national team won bronze.

Alla Kiosak

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