Nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards announced: horror film "Sinners" sets historic record

After the announcement of the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, analysts identified the top three contenders with the highest chances for the main awards. The films "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," and "Frankenstein" dominate most technical and major categories, setting the tone for this year's film season. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The film "Sinners" became a true sensation, receiving 16 nominations. This is a record number for the horror genre, which has long been ignored by the Academy in major categories. In addition to competing for the title of "Best Picture," the film is nominated for directing, screenplay, and acting performances by Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku. Critics note the unique combination of social drama and supernatural thriller, which has ensured the film's mass popularity.

The Dramatic Scale of "One Battle After Another"

Paul Thomas Anderson's new work "One Battle After Another" received 12 nominations and is considered the main contender in technical nominations such as "Best Editing" and "Best Cinematography."

Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the main role, once again found himself among the favorites in the acting category. The film stands out for its complex screenplay and deep exploration of human characters in crisis situations, which is characteristic of the director's style.

Guillermo del Toro's Gothic Vision in "Frankenstein"

Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel won the favor of academics thanks to its unparalleled visual style. The film is presented in the categories of "Best Production Design," "Best Makeup and Hairstyling," and "Best Costume Design." Jacob Elordi's performance, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, attracted particular attention. The film is called one of the most vivid and technologically advanced films of the year.

