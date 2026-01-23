Nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards announced: horror film "Sinners" sets historic record

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 10351 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 22250 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 20138 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 19541 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17539 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17689 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34019 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15948 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16431 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18924 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sectorPhotoJanuary 22, 03:27 PM • 4398 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degreeJanuary 22, 03:45 PM • 20960 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 15836 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 6630 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine09:21 PM • 5862 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 15844 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 21283 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34020 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 26699 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 80589 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Washington, D.C.
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 6642 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27576 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24157 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 30476 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67880 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards announced: horror film "Sinners" sets historic record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards have been announced, with "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," and "Frankenstein" leading the pack. The horror film "Sinners" received a record 16 nominations, including in the main categories.

Nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards announced: horror film "Sinners" sets historic record

After the announcement of the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, analysts identified the top three contenders with the highest chances for the main awards. The films "Sinners," "One Battle After Another," and "Frankenstein" dominate most technical and major categories, setting the tone for this year's film season. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The film "Sinners" became a true sensation, receiving 16 nominations. This is a record number for the horror genre, which has long been ignored by the Academy in major categories. In addition to competing for the title of "Best Picture," the film is nominated for directing, screenplay, and acting performances by Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku. Critics note the unique combination of social drama and supernatural thriller, which has ensured the film's mass popularity.

The Dramatic Scale of "One Battle After Another"

Paul Thomas Anderson's new work "One Battle After Another" received 12 nominations and is considered the main contender in technical nominations such as "Best Editing" and "Best Cinematography."

Netflix and Warner Bros. merger could end "subscription fatigue"22.01.26, 02:15 • 3612 views

Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the main role, once again found himself among the favorites in the acting category. The film stands out for its complex screenplay and deep exploration of human characters in crisis situations, which is characteristic of the director's style.

Guillermo del Toro's Gothic Vision in "Frankenstein"

Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel won the favor of academics thanks to its unparalleled visual style. The film is presented in the categories of "Best Production Design," "Best Makeup and Hairstyling," and "Best Costume Design." Jacob Elordi's performance, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, attracted particular attention. The film is called one of the most vivid and technologically advanced films of the year.

New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced22.01.26, 01:40 • 27576 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Director
Film
Reuters