Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster "The Odyssey" (The Odyssey) has officially become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, grossing $1.352 billion worldwide and surpassing the record set by the 2024 film "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Deadpool & Wolverine), which grossed $1.338 billion, UNN reports, citing Variety.

Details

"The Odyssey" was released in theaters on July 17, bringing in an impressive $123 million in its domestic U.S. debut, and remains a big-screen sensation. Since then, the big-budget adaptation of Homer’s epic poem has grossed $516 million in the domestic U.S. market and $835 million internationally—a huge figure for any film, but especially for an R-rated nearly three-hour "sword-and-sandals adventure," the publication notes.

It is the fifth release this year and the third R-rated film (after "Joker" (Joker)) to surpass $1 billion in revenue.

Among its many other box-office achievements, "The Odyssey" ranks first among Nolan’s films in all-time box-office earnings, surpassing 2012’s "The Dark Knight Rises" ( $1.08 billion, not adjusted for inflation), as well as becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in the Imax format, overtaking 2009’s "Avatar" (Avatar) ($271 million, not adjusted for inflation).

"The Odyssey" stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and tells the story of his seemingly endless, perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Damon leads an all-star ensemble that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

"The Odyssey" has become Nolan's highest-grossing film