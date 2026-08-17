No significant damage found — the Duke de Richelieu monument in Odesa was inspected after its protective covering was removed

After the sandbags were removed from around the monument to the Duke de Richelieu, specialists conducted a detailed examination of the cultural heritage site. The specialists’ preliminary conclusion is that no significant damage to the monument was recorded, UNN reports, citing the Odesa City Council.

Details

The city council said that specialists from the Odesa State Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture were involved in the work.

The monument was examined from all sides; its lower section, bas-reliefs, and the sculpture itself were inspected using an aerial work platform.

The specialists’ preliminary conclusion is that no significant damage to the monument was recorded. The structural condition of the heritage site is stable, while its decorative finish has generally been preserved - the statement said.

The city council added that while examining the upper part of the sculpture, specialists noticed stains that could initially have appeared to be new damage. However, a more detailed examination showed that these were traces of previous restoration work carried out in the early 2000s. Tin was used in some areas at the time, while the protective patination has lost its properties over time. It will need to be restored.

Several areas associated with mechanical damage were also identified, including a new cavity in the sculpture. Specialists recorded traces of superficial chemical corrosion on the bas-reliefs. According to a preliminary assessment, these areas pose no threat to the monument’s decorative condition and require uncomplicated conservation work.

Specialists from the Odesa State Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture will provide final recommendations for restoring these areas in their report. Based on it, the necessary work will be determined, which is planned to be carried out before a new protective structure is installed.

At the same time, specialists emphasize that the monument is not in an emergency condition, and no signs of its approaching an emergency condition have been identified - the city council concluded.

Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in Odesa