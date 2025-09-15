The United States, Ukraine, and Russia have not been able to make progress on organizing a summit. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, UNN writes.

Details

There is no progress yet - said Peskov.

According to Putin's spokesman, Europe is divided into two "camps," one of which supports the seizure of Russian assets, and the other is more cautious on this issue.

We have seen these reports. There is a "camp" that advocates for the seizure of these assets, for their expropriation. And there is a "camp" that tends to act more cautiously and says that the negative consequences are obvious to them. In addition to undermining confidence in the Western financial system, it will also become the subject of Russia's actions to defend its legitimate rights to its property. - Peskov stated.

Peskov also commented on the words of the head of the White House, Donald Trump, about his disappointment with Vladimir Putin.

We have heard these statements. Russia maintains its interest in resolving the Ukrainian crisis - said Peskov.

At the same time, Peskov stated that Kyiv allegedly hinders the peace settlement process. He also stated that European countries allegedly interfere with the cause of a peaceful settlement. In addition, Peskov stated that NATO is allegedly fighting Russia.

NATO is fighting Russia. This is obvious and does not require any additional proof. NATO is actually participating in this war by providing direct or indirect support to Kyiv - Peskov stated.

Addition

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that more and more states allegedly share Moscow's position on the war against Ukraine and understand the reasons for the so-called special operation.