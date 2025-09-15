$41.280.03
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 198 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 5538 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 13808 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 38038 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29283 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29460 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34247 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56369 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72450 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105433 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
"No progress": the Kremlin commented on the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US, Ukraine, and Russia have not been able to make progress on organizing a summit. He also noted that Europe has split into two "camps" regarding the seizure of Russian assets.

"No progress": the Kremlin commented on the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia

The United States, Ukraine, and Russia have not been able to make progress on organizing a summit. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, UNN writes.

Details

There is no progress yet

- said Peskov.

According to Putin's spokesman, Europe is divided into two "camps," one of which supports the seizure of Russian assets, and the other is more cautious on this issue.

We have seen these reports. There is a "camp" that advocates for the seizure of these assets, for their expropriation. And there is a "camp" that tends to act more cautiously and says that the negative consequences are obvious to them. In addition to undermining confidence in the Western financial system, it will also become the subject of Russia's actions to defend its legitimate rights to its property.

- Peskov stated.

Peskov also commented on the words of the head of the White House, Donald Trump, about his disappointment with Vladimir Putin.

We have heard these statements. Russia maintains its interest in resolving the Ukrainian crisis

- said Peskov.

At the same time, Peskov stated that Kyiv allegedly hinders the peace settlement process. He also stated that European countries allegedly interfere with the cause of a peaceful settlement. In addition, Peskov stated that NATO is allegedly fighting Russia.

NATO is fighting Russia. This is obvious and does not require any additional proof. NATO is actually participating in this war by providing direct or indirect support to Kyiv

- Peskov stated.

Addition

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that more and more states allegedly share Moscow's position on the war against Ukraine and understand the reasons for the so-called special operation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine