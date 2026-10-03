No precipitation, but fog and frost — forecasters issue a forecast for October 4

$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:00 AM • 23421 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
08:31 AM • 29729 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 41435 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 31290 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 31758 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 28409 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 20886 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 16757 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
October 3, 12:18 AM • 14912 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
October 2, 11:38 PM • 14483 views
The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
43%
756mm
Popular news
The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyedPhotoOctober 3, 04:27 AM • 22570 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideoOctober 3, 04:38 AM • 42755 views
Explosions rang out in Russia’s Kaluga overnight; Russians report UAV strikesPhotoVideoOctober 3, 04:58 AM • 16938 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 30151 views
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"Video10:47 AM • 11664 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 67184 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 77214 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 67115 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 89996 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 66071 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Scott Bessent
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"Video10:47 AM • 11734 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 30225 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 33620 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 30902 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 33392 views
Actual
Financial Times
The New York Times
Heating
Starlink
Social network

No precipitation, but fog and frost — forecasters issue a forecast for October 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

On October 4, Ukraine will see variable cloudiness with no precipitation. Frost is possible at night, while daytime temperatures will reach 14–19°C.

No precipitation, but fog and frost — forecasters issue a forecast for October 4

On October 4, variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, although the night will be cool—with frost possible on the ground surface in most regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

In the western and northern regions and Vinnytsia region, fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

The nighttime temperature will be 1–6° above zero; in Ukraine, except for the south, frost of 0–3° is possible on the ground surface, while in the south of the country temperatures will be 4–9° above zero. During the day, temperatures will reach 14–19°, and 11–16° above zero in the eastern regions.

Weather forecast for the Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. In the region, fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

In the region, the nighttime temperature will be 1–6° above zero, with frost of 0–3° possible on the ground surface; during the day, 14–19° above zero. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 4–6° above zero at night and 16–18° during the day.

From frost to 19° above zero - weather forecast for October 303.10.26, 08:19 • 5692 views

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine
Kyiv