No precipitation, but fog and frost — forecasters issue a forecast for October 4

On October 4, variable cloudiness with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, although the night will be cool—with frost possible on the ground surface in most regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

In the western and northern regions and Vinnytsia region, fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

The nighttime temperature will be 1–6° above zero; in Ukraine, except for the south, frost of 0–3° is possible on the ground surface, while in the south of the country temperatures will be 4–9° above zero. During the day, temperatures will reach 14–19°, and 11–16° above zero in the eastern regions.

Weather forecast for the Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. In the region, fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

In the region, the nighttime temperature will be 1–6° above zero, with frost of 0–3° possible on the ground surface; during the day, 14–19° above zero. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 4–6° above zero at night and 16–18° during the day.

From frost to 19° above zero - weather forecast for October 3