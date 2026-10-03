From frost to 19° above zero - weather forecast for October 3

Night frosts and fog, with daytime temperatures reaching 19 degrees Celsius, are expected in Ukraine on Saturday, October 3. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy today. No precipitation.

In the western regions, fog in places at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, at 5-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 1-6° above zero at night, with frost on the ground surface; in the Precarpathian region and in the air, 0-3°; the daytime temperature will be 14-19° above zero.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center