No power outages are planned in Ukraine today, 71 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 46646 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 73508 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 69917 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 43444 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 50199 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194850 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199343 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148260 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151852 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142867 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159364 views
No power outages are planned in Ukraine today, 71 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather

No power outages are planned in Ukraine today, 71 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28204 views

The Ministry of Energy reported that no power outages are planned for Ukraine today. Due to weather conditions, 71 settlements in 5 regions were cut off from electricity, and power companies restored power to 22,912 consumers.

Today, on September 14, Ukraine is not planning to introduce blackout schedules. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 71 settlements in 5 regions are without electricity. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports. 

Generation and consumption 

No power outages are planned today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The Ukrainian power grid reportedly received emergency assistance from Slovakia, Romania and Poland over the past day. Therefore, the agency urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00. 

Weather conditions 

Reportedly, due to adverse weather conditions, customers in 29 settlements in Ternopil region, 26 settlements in Khmelnytsky region, 8 settlements in Chernivtsi region, 6 settlements in Chernihiv region and 2 settlements in Cherkasy region lost power. 

Networks status

Central region: due to technological disruptions, an overhead line was disconnected, which led to a voltage drop and the application of emergency outage schedules. The power supply has been restored.

Southern region: A high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons. The inspection revealed broken wires and traces of a grassroots fire. Also, as a result of technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was turned off, and household consumers were cut off. The power supply has been restored.

Northern region: as a result of technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, and household consumers lost power.

Southeastern region: for technological reasons, an overhead line was disconnected, which led to a decrease in voltage at the RES facility. Consumers were not disconnected from the electricity supply.

Emergencies

Sumy region: a 49-year-old electrician was fatally electrocuted during repair work when he approached electrical equipment at an unsafe distance. 

De-energization De-energization

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 22,912 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 572 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1537 MW in certain hours.

Russian army strikes at power facility in Sumy region: an employee of the enterprise was killed, 7 more wounded - Ministry of Energy14.09.24, 10:42 • 26142 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising