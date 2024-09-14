No power outages are planned in Ukraine today, 71 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather

Today, on September 14, Ukraine is not planning to introduce blackout schedules. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 71 settlements in 5 regions are without electricity. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

No power outages are planned today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The Ukrainian power grid reportedly received emergency assistance from Slovakia, Romania and Poland over the past day. Therefore, the agency urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00.

Weather conditions

Reportedly, due to adverse weather conditions, customers in 29 settlements in Ternopil region, 26 settlements in Khmelnytsky region, 8 settlements in Chernivtsi region, 6 settlements in Chernihiv region and 2 settlements in Cherkasy region lost power.

Networks status

Central region: due to technological disruptions, an overhead line was disconnected, which led to a voltage drop and the application of emergency outage schedules. The power supply has been restored.

Southern region: A high-voltage overhead line connecting the power systems of Ukraine and Moldova was disconnected for technological reasons. The inspection revealed broken wires and traces of a grassroots fire. Also, as a result of technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was turned off, and household consumers were cut off. The power supply has been restored.

Northern region: as a result of technological disruptions, equipment at one of the substations was shut down, and household consumers lost power.

Southeastern region: for technological reasons, an overhead line was disconnected, which led to a decrease in voltage at the RES facility. Consumers were not disconnected from the electricity supply.

Emergencies

Sumy region: a 49-year-old electrician was fatally electrocuted during repair work when he approached electrical equipment at an unsafe distance.

De-energization De-energization

Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 22,912 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.

In total, 572 settlements remain without power supply as of this morning due to the hostilities and technical violations.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecast to reach a maximum capacity of 1537 MW in certain hours.

Russian army strikes at power facility in Sumy region: an employee of the enterprise was killed, 7 more wounded - Ministry of Energy