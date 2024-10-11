No plans to cut power on Saturday in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo informs that there are no plans to limit electricity consumption on Saturday. It is recommended to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
Tomorrow, no power outages are planned in Ukraine, but powerful electrical appliances are advised to be used during the daytime, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Saturday. Please use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement said.
