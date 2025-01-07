No hits: Ukraine's air defense destroys 28 drones during Russian attack

In the skies over Ukraine, air defense forces shot down 28 of 38 enemy attack drones launched by the Russian army since 19:30 on January 6, 10 drones were lost locally, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 7, the enemy attacked with 38 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 28 Shahed and other types of UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions. No hits were recorded. - , the Air Force said in a statement.

10 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), three of them flew in the direction of Russia.

