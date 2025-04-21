No collapse occurred: main results of the 2024-2025 heating season

After the cessation of Russian gas transit, there was no collapse in the Ukrainian gas industry. Despite regular shelling, Naftogaz continues to provide consumers with heating. Last year, the company increased revenue from gas sales to UAH 90.7 billion, which is UAH 14.1 billion more than the previous year. Naftogaz also invested more than UAH 1 billion in protecting infrastructure from attacks on over 130 critical Group facilities.

This was reported by the "Naftogaz" company, according to UNN.

After the transit cessation, there was no collapse. On January 1, the transit of Russian gas was stopped. Despite this, Naftogaz maintained stable operation of the gas transmission system by synchronizing the control centers of Ukrtransgaz, the Gas Distribution Networks Operator, and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

There was no collapse – consumers did not feel the negative consequences of the transit cessation - noted the acting head of the company's board, Roman Chumak.

Restoration of production after Russian attacks Over 2024-2025, 34 Ukrgazvydobuvannya facilities were attacked by Russians. The most devastating attack was in February 2025 – it caused significant damage to state gas production – losses reached almost 50% of volumes.

To sustain the heating season and compensate for losses, Naftogaz imported 800 million cubic meters of gas, balanced the system, and began restoring damaged infrastructure. By March, additional equipment had been brought in and more than half of the production volumes lost due to the attack were restored.

Gas storage despite infrastructure shellingUkrainian underground gas storage facilities are the largest in Europe and the third largest in the world by volume. UGS facilities have suffered combined enemy attacks. After the shelling in January 2025, the company restored the facilities to ensure supply to consumers.

Naftogaz has passed this test several times, and if there are new strikes, repair equipment is already on its way. The Group has demonstrated the stability of Ukrainian UGS facilities, organized all services and necessary personnel for restoration, and withstood all strikes - the company noted.

Naftogaz increased revenue from gas sales Despite the difficult situation, the company increased revenue from gas sales to UAH 90.7 billion. This is UAH 14.1 billion more than last year. In 2024, the company paid over UAH 104 billion (UAH 14 billion more than in 2023) to the budgets, or 7% of the consolidated budget of Ukraine.

The company also reported that Naftogaz invested over UAH 1 billion in infrastructure protection from attacks on more than 130 critical Group facilities. This includes engineering fortifications, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams. These measures helped reduce the destructive force of enemy attacks.

