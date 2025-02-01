No “caliber” launches: the Air Force clarifies information about the night attack by Russia

The Air Force of Ukraine clarified information about the night attack by Russia and noted that "there were no launches of the Kalibr missile system," UNN reports.

"The information has been edited, there were no launches of the Kalibr rocket," the statement said.

Recall

Earlier in the day, the Air Force said Russia carried out a combined strike against Ukraine, launching 165 air targets of various types, shooting down 56 drones and some missiles, and 61 unmanned aerial vehicles.