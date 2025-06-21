Nizhyn in Chernihiv region suffered a devastating attack by "shaheds": one person died, 10 explosions are known

In Chernihiv Oblast, the city of Nizhyn came under attack by Shahed drones. This was reported on Facebook by Mayor Oleksandr Kodola, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 10 explosions have been recorded on the outskirts of the city and 1 explosion outside the community, in a neighboring settlement.

The consequences of the attack are currently being established - wrote Kodola.

He strongly urged all residents of the Nizhyn community to stay in safe places and follow official announcements.

Later, the National Police reported that a man born in 1958 died as a result of the attack on the Nizhyn community.

"As a result of the strikes, there are destructions and damages to residential buildings," the report says.

Recall

On the night of June 16, Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast with drones and missiles. Residential buildings, garages, and cars were damaged. A 38-year-old woman was injured and received assistance.

