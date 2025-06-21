Nizhyn in Chernihiv region suffered a devastating attack by "shaheds": one person died, 10 explosions are known

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 8592 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 25895 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 87615 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 70988 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 106792 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 204581 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 174718 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 90921 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95282 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88259 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - mediaJune 21, 10:00 AM • 11034 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 24349 views
Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she respondedJune 21, 01:06 PM • 12591 views
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"02:13 PM • 37126 views
Iran called Europe's proposals at Geneva talks unrealistic05:13 PM • 14455 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 87615 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 204581 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 174718 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 107099 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 156088 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time06:14 PM • 8592 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 24416 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 32404 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 41172 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 35879 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Nizhyn in Chernihiv region suffered a devastating attack by "shaheds": one person died, 10 explosions are known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

The city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region was attacked by "shaheds": one man died, 10 explosions were recorded on the outskirts of the city and one outside it. Mayor Oleksandr Kodola urged residents to stay in safe places, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Nizhyn in Chernihiv region suffered a devastating attack by "shaheds": one person died, 10 explosions are known

In Chernihiv Oblast, the city of Nizhyn came under attack by Shahed drones. This was reported on Facebook by Mayor Oleksandr Kodola, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 10 explosions have been recorded on the outskirts of the city and 1 explosion outside the community, in a neighboring settlement.

The consequences of the attack are currently being established

- wrote Kodola.

He strongly urged all residents of the Nizhyn community to stay in safe places and follow official announcements.

Later, the National Police reported that a man born in 1958 died as a result of the attack on the Nizhyn community. 

"As a result of the strikes, there are destructions and damages to residential buildings," the report says.

Recall

On the night of June 16, Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast with drones and missiles. Residential buildings, garages, and cars were damaged. A 38-year-old woman was injured and received assistance.

Punched a policeman in the face: a man was detained in Chernihiv for attacking a bicycle patrol18.06.25, 11:44 • 1978 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Chernihiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9