Nine people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion at a police station in India's Kashmir region

Photo: Bloomberg

An explosion of seized explosives killed 9 people at a police station in Indian Kashmir. This is reported by Bloomberg, transmits UNN.

Details

Nine people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion at a police station in the Indian region of Kashmir. According to officials, it was an accident involving seized explosives, which are currently being investigated. - the publication writes.

An investigative team at the Nowgam police station in Kashmir was conducting a forensic analysis of explosives it had seized when the explosion occurred. Among the injured were three civilians in nearby areas.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals where they are being treated, adding that the explosion damaged the police station and some nearby buildings.

Recall

At least eight people died and more than 20 were injured in a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in a densely populated area of India's capital, Delhi.