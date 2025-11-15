Nine people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion at a police station in India's Kashmir region
In Indian Kashmir, nine people were killed and 32 injured when seized explosives detonated at a police station. The incident occurred during a forensic analysis of the explosives, damaging buildings.
An explosion of seized explosives killed 9 people at a police station in Indian Kashmir. This is reported by Bloomberg, transmits UNN.
Nine people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion at a police station in the Indian region of Kashmir. According to officials, it was an accident involving seized explosives, which are currently being investigated.
An investigative team at the Nowgam police station in Kashmir was conducting a forensic analysis of explosives it had seized when the explosion occurred. Among the injured were three civilians in nearby areas.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals where they are being treated, adding that the explosion damaged the police station and some nearby buildings.
