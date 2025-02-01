Night attack on Zaporizhzhia was the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - RMA

The occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with 18 drones at night, the largest attack since the start of the full-scale invasion. One person was injured, and 14 high-rise buildings and dozens of private homes were damaged. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

"After the full-scale invasion, this was the most massive attack by the enemy on the territory of Zaporizhzhia. So far, we have confirmation of 18 drones, but most likely there were more. Almost all the drones did not reach their targets and we managed to save both energy and infrastructure," said Fedorov.

He noted that the attack began around 1 a.m., and the drones were flying on new trajectories.

"We also have almost no casualties. One person was wounded and refused to be hospitalized, although 39 other people are in the hospital after previous enemy attacks. We currently have data on 14 high-rise buildings that were damaged by the enemy, dozens of private houses that were damaged by the enemy, and we can already report that windows in 9 houses have been boarded up and doors have been repaired," added Fedorov.

According to him, by the end of the day, the city authorities want to board up all the windows and repair the roofs. In addition, he said that the occupiers have been trying to attack substations in the city for two weeks to cut off power to the population.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia at night with 16 drones, injuring a 57-year-old man.