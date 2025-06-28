Night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa: houses and cars damaged, three people injured
Kyiv • UNN
On June 27-28, Russian troops attacked Odesa and the district with drones, damaging civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. As a result of the attack, at least three Odesa residents were injured.
Russians attacked Odesa and the district with drones on the night of June 27-28. As a result of the shelling, damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper.
The enemy attacked Odesa and the district with attack drones. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars. Currently, at least three people are known to have been injured in Odesa as a result of the Russian attack
Kiper also reported that the aftermath of the strike is currently being eliminated on site.
Recall
In Odesa, on the evening of June 27, explosions rang out. The city was attacked by enemy drones.