Night attack by the Russian Federation affected the railway: railway workers injured in Zhytomyr and Kyiv

Russian troops shelled railway infrastructure at night, injuring two railway workers - in Kyiv and Zhytomyr. In the capital and Kharkiv region, the track and buildings were damaged, but trains are running on schedule. This was reported on Thursday by Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram, writes UNN.

Railway infrastructure was again under enemy fire tonight. As a result of the enemy's combined attack on Ukraine, two railway workers were injured: a conductor in Zhytomyr and an engineer in Kyiv. The condition of both employees is satisfactory, they are being examined by doctors - reported to UZ.

Also in Kyiv and Kharkiv region, as a result of the shelling, as noted, "the technical track and administrative and technical buildings of the railway were damaged."

"Trains continue to run on schedule," the company stressed.

