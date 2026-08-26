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“Next time I’ll kick the hell out of it” - scandal erupts on Threads over threats against stray animals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

A Threads user publicly threatened to mistreat stray animals. The community is demanding that he be blocked and held accountable.

“Next time I’ll kick the hell out of it” - scandal erupts on Threads over threats against stray animals

A scandal has erupted on the Threads social network over a user who is publicly threatening to mistreat stray animals. After an outcry in the comments, the man stated that "next time he would f***ing kick the stray cat" because of a remark directed at him, prompting calls from the community to hold him accountable, UNN reports.

Details

On Threads, a user under the nickname "roksy_grows" asked the community, "Do you greet animals on the street?". 

The post received more than 700 likes and 200 comments in a day, the vast majority of which were positive. 

However, a user named "vovylia_vovylevi4," whose real name is Volodymyr Dolhov, wrote: "Mostly cats. I say: what are you looking at, woolly f***ot, get the f*** out of the way," which immediately sparked outrage online.

After other contributors criticized him, the man resorted to threats. He stated that "next time I'll kick it too," and blamed the commenters for this: "this will be because of you."

The man later deleted his comments and also closed his Threads and Instagram pages after other users began messaging him privately.

However, his Facebook page remains open.

Threads users are calling on people to remember the man's face and name, publishing screenshots of his profile and demanding that he be held accountable or that his account be blocked for calling for the mistreatment of animals.

Additionally

Under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, cruel treatment of animals, violations of animal transportation rules if such actions resulted in bodily injuries, mutilation, or the death of an animal, setting animals against one another when committed for hooligan or mercenary motives, as well as the promotion of and public calls to commit actions bearing signs of cruel treatment of animals and the distribution of materials calling for such actions, are punishable by restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of one to three years.

Let us recall

A scandal erupted on social media surrounding blogger alenadumma after a video featuring her child and kittens was published. In the footage, a boy plays with the animals while holding them by the neck. The video sparked outrage among social media users and a reaction from animal rights activists.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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