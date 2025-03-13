New TikTok rules: restrictions for teenagers after 10:00 PM
TikTok will have a Wind Down feature that restricts the use of the app by teenagers under the age of 16 after 10:00 PM. A meditation function for relaxation will also be added.
The TikTok platform is introducing a new Wind Down feature that will limit the use of the app by teenagers under the age of 16 after 10 p.m. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the social network.
Details
The new meditation function in the app will help teenagers relax if they use TikTok after 10 p.m.
In particular, if a teenager under the age of 16 uses TikTok after 10 p.m., a full-screen message with soothing music will appear on his For You feed, encouraging him to relax.
If the teenager decides to continue watching, a second reminder will appear, which will be more difficult to dismiss. TikTok will also not send push notifications to teenagers at night, and it will not be possible to change this setting.
We have developed these functions, taking into account the best practices of the theory of behavior change, in order to gently encourage teenagers to form balanced long-term habits. In countries where this option has already been tested, most teenagers chose to leave the reminder turned on. In the coming weeks, we will also test adding meditation exercises to the Wind Down function, as studies show that mindful meditation can improve sleep quality
