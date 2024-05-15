New school for 700 pupils to be built in Kyiv region on the territory of Hansen Town for IDPs

A school for 700 pupils will be built in Tarasivka, Kyiv region, thanks to the support of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen. Today, the construction capsule of the HansenVillage Academy school was laid. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The school will be built on the territory of Hansen Town, a residential complex that Dell Loy Hansen is building for internally displaced persons.

The school will open its doors on September 1, 2025. Mr. Hansen assured that it will be one of the best schools in Ukraine. An educational program is already being developed with the help of experts from a Ukrainian institution - said Kravchenko.

The school area is almost 6.5 thousand square meters. There will be 27 classrooms, a library, a gym, a shelter, two sports courts, and a conference room.

In addition, Kravchenko said that today the town also began to move families into houses built during the third stage of construction. These are 24 families - people from the temporarily occupied or frontline territories.

Second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for older IDPs to be built in Kyiv region

According to the head of RMA, construction of Hansen's Town began in June 2023. Two phases have already been commissioned. 229 families live here - more than 1 thousand people. The apartments are of three types. Houses with a garage, each of 110 m²; two-room and three-room apartments. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay: furniture, modern appliances, textiles, and dishes.

According to Kravchenko, there are also plans to build a fourth phase of housing, a kindergarten, a library, a swimming pool, and a community center.

Kravchenko emphasized that CRMA and Boyarka City Council provide maximum assistance in the implementation of the project.

"Supporting the military and IDPs is one of our main tasks. That is why I am grateful to Dell Loy Hansen, who does not stop at the already implemented projects but develops new ones. People who have lost everything they have earned for decades due to the Russian occupiers should know that they are not alone with their problems. They can always count on our help," Kravchenko said.