New school for 700 pupils to be built in Kyiv region on the territory of Hansen Town for IDPs

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76554 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106140 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149056 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249758 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173967 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165234 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32008 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41291 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35482 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59851 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53880 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249758 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224319 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53886 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59851 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112797 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113702 views
New school for 700 pupils to be built in Kyiv region on the territory of Hansen Town for IDPs

New school for 700 pupils to be built in Kyiv region on the territory of Hansen Town for IDPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20813 views

A new school for 700 pupils will be built in Tarasivka, Kyiv region, on the territory of a residential complex for internally displaced persons. The school will open in 2025 thanks to the support of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen

A school for 700 pupils will be built in Tarasivka, Kyiv region, thanks to the support of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen. Today, the construction capsule of the HansenVillage Academy school was laid. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko in Telegram, according to UNN

Details 

The school will be built on the territory of Hansen Town, a residential complex that Dell Loy Hansen is building for internally displaced persons. 

The school will open its doors on September 1, 2025. Mr. Hansen assured that it will be one of the best schools in Ukraine. An educational program is already being developed with the help of experts from a Ukrainian institution

 - said Kravchenko. 

The school area is almost 6.5 thousand square meters. There will be 27 classrooms, a library, a gym, a shelter, two sports courts, and a conference room. 

In addition, Kravchenko said that today the town also began to move families into houses built during the third stage of construction. These are 24 families - people from the temporarily occupied or frontline territories. 

Second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for older IDPs to be built in Kyiv region14.05.24, 17:57 • 18988 views

According to the head of RMA, construction of Hansen's Town began in June 2023. Two phases have already been commissioned. 229 families live here  - more than 1 thousand people. The apartments are of three types. Houses with a garage, each of 110 m²; two-room and three-room apartments. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay: furniture, modern appliances, textiles, and dishes. 

According to Kravchenko, there are also plans to build a fourth phase of housing, a kindergarten, a library, a swimming pool, and a community center.

Kravchenko emphasized that CRMA and Boyarka City Council provide maximum assistance in the implementation of the project. 

"Supporting the military and IDPs is one of our main tasks. That is why I am grateful to Dell Loy Hansen, who does not stop at the already implemented projects but develops new ones. People who have lost everything they have earned for decades due to the Russian occupiers should know that they are not alone with their problems. They can always count on our help," Kravchenko said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

