Second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for older IDPs to be built in Kyiv region

Construction of the second part of Hansen's Miracle Town residential complex for internally displaced elderly people will start in Kolonshchyna village, Kyiv region. The new apartments will soon become home to up to 200 people. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RSA, according to UNN.

The town consists of individual residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. The first phase of the project was launched last fall. Currently, the complex is home to 105 families, comprising 160 people aged 65 to 100, who came from Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

These people lost their homes to the Russian occupiers and were forced to flee to a safer region. First of all, families in difficult life circumstances, those with disabilities or serious illnesses, and those with low financial means. Accommodation is absolutely free. Residents do not even pay for utilities - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the apartments in the town are modern and comfortable, renovated and fully furnished. The homes are equipped with plumbing, appliances, air conditioning, dishes, textiles, and other necessities. Each house also has access to a private terrace.

There is also everything for leisure activities. A Clubhouse has already been opened on the territory. There is a cinema, a dining room with a terrace, a beauty salon, a gym, a library, etc - added the head of the Kyiv RSA.

Each family has its own small vegetable garden, and in the future they plan to breed chickens and goats. Unfortunately, most of these families will not be able to return to their homes and therefore have the opportunity to live in the town on a permanent basis. In total, it is planned to build more houses for 115 families.

This is not Mr. Hansen's only project aimed at supporting internally displaced persons. The state allocates significant funding for their needs, but it is still not enough to provide for everyone. That is why I am grateful to the philanthropists who contribute to this work - Kravchenko noted.

The Della Loya Hansen Foundation and the Kyiv Regional State Administration have started developing a concept for a modern rehabilitation hospital for military personnel and civilians in the Kyiv region.

