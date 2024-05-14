Second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for older IDPs to be built in Kyiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for older IDPs to be built in Kyiv region

Second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for older IDPs to be built in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18990 views

The second phase of Hansen's Miracle Village for elderly internally displaced persons will be built in the village of Kolonshchyna, Kyiv region, providing housing for up to 200 more people who lost their homes due to the russian occupation.

Construction of the second part of Hansen's Miracle Town residential complex for internally displaced elderly people will start in Kolonshchyna village, Kyiv region. The new apartments will soon become home to up to 200 people. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RSA, according to UNN.

Details

The town consists of individual residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. The first phase of the project was launched last fall. Currently, the complex is home to 105 families, comprising 160 people aged 65 to 100, who came from Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

These people lost their homes to the Russian occupiers and were forced to flee to a safer region. First of all, families in difficult life circumstances, those with disabilities or serious illnesses, and those with low financial means. Accommodation is absolutely free. Residents do not even pay for utilities

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, the apartments in the town are modern and comfortable, renovated and fully furnished. The homes are equipped with plumbing, appliances, air conditioning, dishes, textiles, and other necessities. Each house also has access to a private terrace.

There is also everything for leisure activities. A Clubhouse has already been opened on the territory. There is a cinema, a dining room with a terrace, a beauty salon, a gym, a library, etc

- added the head of the Kyiv RSA.

Each family has its own small vegetable garden, and in the future they plan to breed chickens and goats. Unfortunately, most of these families will not be able to return to their homes and therefore have the opportunity to live in the town on a permanent basis. In total, it is planned to build more houses for 115 families.

This is not Mr. Hansen's only project aimed at supporting internally displaced persons. The state allocates significant funding for their needs, but it is still not enough to provide for everyone. That is why I am grateful to the philanthropists who contribute to this work

- Kravchenko noted.

Recall

The Della Loya Hansen Foundation and the Kyiv Regional State Administration have started developing a concept for a modern rehabilitation hospital for military personnel and civilians in the Kyiv region.

Shmyhal: Government strengthens support for IDPs
10.01.24, 21:23

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
War

