"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnight
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
New romance? Anna Salivanchuk captivated fans with a tender dance with flowers

Kyiv • UNN

Actress Anna Salivanchuk posted a video of herself dancing with a bouquet of tulips, hinting at the appearance of a mysterious suitor. This happened after her confession about waiting for love.

New romance? Anna Salivanchuk captivated fans with a tender dance with flowers
Popular Ukrainian actress, star of the TV series "Svaty" Anna Salivanchuk shared new emotions on social media, which, apparently, indicate changes in her personal life. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

The star published a video showing her dancing with a luxurious bouquet of spring tulips in her hands. The celebrity looked incredibly happy and radiated lightness in the video.

As we can see from the footage, the actress appeared in a satin pajama set and a feathered robe. Salivanchuk's smile spoke more than any words. Anna added even more intrigue with her caption to the post.

When eyes glow and tulips are in a vase, everything is clear. Thank you, you know who

- summarized the artist.

Recently, Salivanchuk admitted that she is waiting for her love, which will bring her joy and, possibly, children. Judging by the latest post, a mysterious admirer has indeed appeared in the actress's life.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported on how Anna Salivanchuk became a grandmother.

Stanislav Karmazin

