New romance? Anna Salivanchuk captivated fans with a tender dance with flowers

Photo: www.instagram.com/salivanchuk.anna

Popular Ukrainian actress, star of the TV series "Svaty" Anna Salivanchuk shared new emotions on social media, which, apparently, indicate changes in her personal life. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

The star published a video showing her dancing with a luxurious bouquet of spring tulips in her hands. The celebrity looked incredibly happy and radiated lightness in the video.

As we can see from the footage, the actress appeared in a satin pajama set and a feathered robe. Salivanchuk's smile spoke more than any words. Anna added even more intrigue with her caption to the post.

When eyes glow and tulips are in a vase, everything is clear. Thank you, you know who - summarized the artist.

Recently, Salivanchuk admitted that she is waiting for her love, which will bring her joy and, possibly, children. Judging by the latest post, a mysterious admirer has indeed appeared in the actress's life.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported on how Anna Salivanchuk became a grandmother.