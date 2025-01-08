New law on volunteering: what will change for students and pupils

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill to promote the development of volunteering among students. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

“The Rada starts the year with the adoption of Roma Hryshchuk's draft law No. 11159 on the right of volunteers to have their competencies recognized,” Zheleznyak said.

Zheleznyak noted that volunteering in the specialty will be counted as an internship; organizations can issue documents confirming participation in volunteer activities; volunteer experience will become part of a motivation letter for admission to educational institutions; heads of educational institutions will be required to support volunteer initiatives among students.

Recall

