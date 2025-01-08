New law on volunteering: what will change for students and pupils

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 51051 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147661 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127524 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135136 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164186 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104459 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130715 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129499 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 37293 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98886 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164186 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191933 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181151 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129499 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142920 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134542 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151724 views
New law on volunteering: what will change for students and pupils

New law on volunteering: what will change for students and pupils

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21291 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on the development of volunteering among students. Volunteer activities will be counted as practice and will be taken into account when applying to educational institutions.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill to promote the development of volunteering among students. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

“The Rada starts the year with the adoption of Roma Hryshchuk's draft law No. 11159 on the right of volunteers to have their competencies recognized,” Zheleznyak said.

Zheleznyak noted that volunteering in the specialty will be counted as an internship; organizations can issue documents confirming participation in volunteer activities; volunteer experience will become part of a motivation letter for admission to educational institutions; heads of educational institutions will be required to support volunteer initiatives among students.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained Russian FSB agents who spied on well-known volunteers and officials of international organizations in Ukraine. The agent network operated in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
dniproDnipro
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising