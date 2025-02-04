New gambling regulatory body in Ukraine: when will it start working and what will change

Ukraine is creating a new body that will be responsible for gambling regulation. However, it will not happen in 2025. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

According to Borniakov, the primary task is to streamline the regulation of this area, and only after that it will be possible to plan further steps, including the use of artificial intelligence.

"As for gambling, a new body is being set up to deal with the issue of regulation... Nothing can be done this year because a new body has to be set up, it has to start working, and then we can plan something based on it. If all this goes well, we can discuss something next year. There is also a register of gambling addicts, and the identification of people with gambling addiction. You know, where artificial intelligence can help in some way. But it will not be this year for sure," the deputy minister explained.

Ukraine approves WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030