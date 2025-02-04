New gambling regulatory body in Ukraine: when will it start working and what will change

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71775 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103521 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106818 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130708 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103606 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113340 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97303 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113576 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30973 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108044 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163411 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153433 views
New gambling regulatory body in Ukraine: when will it start working and what will change

New gambling regulatory body in Ukraine: when will it start working and what will change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23935 views

A new gambling regulatory body is being created in Ukraine, but not in 2025. After its launch, the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence to detect gambling addiction is being considered.

Ukraine is creating a new body that will be responsible for gambling regulation. However, it will not happen in 2025. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

According to Borniakov, the primary task is to streamline the regulation of this area, and only after that it will be possible to plan further steps, including the use of artificial intelligence.

"As for gambling, a new body is being set up to deal with the issue of regulation... Nothing can be done this year because a new body has to be set up, it has to start working, and then we can plan something based on it. If all this goes well, we can discuss something next year. There is also a register of gambling addicts, and the identification of people with gambling addiction. You know, where artificial intelligence can help in some way. But it will not be this year for sure," the deputy minister explained.

Ukraine approves WINWIN Digital Development Strategy until 2030

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsTechnologies
ukraineUkraine

