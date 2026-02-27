New edition of the language standard on barrier-free access approved - national commission

$43.210.03
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 1572 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 4940 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17141 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 20815 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 29906 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 47206 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 42958 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37926 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32445 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52442 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - ZelenskaFebruary 27, 06:53 AM • 7632 views
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - media10:09 AM • 6716 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found11:04 AM • 5640 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 11664 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 4698 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 264 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 3314 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 4766 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 11706 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17139 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 22187 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 19471 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 50183 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 59730 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 61941 views
New edition of the language standard on barrier-free access approved - national commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

The National Commission for State Language Standards approved the II edition of the standard "Terminology of Barrier-Free Access" on February 26, 2026. The document has been sent to the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and other institutions for conclusions.

New edition of the language standard on barrier-free access approved - national commission

The National Commission for State Language Standards approved a new version of the state language standard on accessibility, the agency reported on February 27, writes UNN.

Details

"On February 26, 2026, the commission approved the second edition of the standard at its meeting and sent the document to the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and other scientific institutions for their conclusions," the national commission reported on the development of the state language standard "Terminology of Accessibility."

The national commission emphasized that "accessibility is a philosophy of a society without limitations, which provides for the creation of equal opportunities for all citizens in self-realization, movement, obtaining and education." "This is a new social norm aimed at eliminating obstacles in various spheres of life for people of any age, health status or social status," the national commission noted.

Addition

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced the standard of barrier-free language during a meeting of the Accessibility Council.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine