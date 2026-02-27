New edition of the language standard on barrier-free access approved - national commission

The National Commission for State Language Standards approved a new version of the state language standard on accessibility, the agency reported on February 27, writes UNN.

"On February 26, 2026, the commission approved the second edition of the standard at its meeting and sent the document to the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and other scientific institutions for their conclusions," the national commission reported on the development of the state language standard "Terminology of Accessibility."

The national commission emphasized that "accessibility is a philosophy of a society without limitations, which provides for the creation of equal opportunities for all citizens in self-realization, movement, obtaining and education." "This is a new social norm aimed at eliminating obstacles in various spheres of life for people of any age, health status or social status," the national commission noted.

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced the standard of barrier-free language during a meeting of the Accessibility Council.