NEURC assures that there are no grounds to suspend Ukrenergo's certification and electricity imports
The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NERC) assures that there are no grounds to suspend the certification of NPC Ukrenergo as an independent transmission system operator (TSO) and, at the same time, no threat to electricity imports, UNN reports.
"...as of today, there are no grounds for suspending the certification of the transmission system operator or the impossibility of using cross-border flows to attract electricity imports," the NEURC said in a statement .
The NEURC added that on October 9, 2024, it received a letter from the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Artur Lorkowski, which emphasizes the need to maintain the compliance of the Ukrainian transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo with the requirements for unbundling of Directive (EU) No. 2019/944 of June 05, 2019 on common rules for the internal market in electricity, as adapted and adopted (the "Electricity Directive").
"The Energy Community Secretariat informs the NEURC, in particular, about the need to inform the Supervisory Board of the operator. It should be noted that all the necessary procedures for this are already taking place within the established timeframe and in the prescribed manner," the statement said.
Any information in the media about the threat of electricity imports is an outright manipulation on the eve of the heating season to destabilize society, the NEURC stressed.
Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Studies, wrote in a media column that the cancellation of Ukrenergo's certification threatens to import electricity.