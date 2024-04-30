Netanyahu asked Biden to influence the court in The Hague and prevent the arrest of Israeli officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on US President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for high-ranking officials of his country. This is reported by Axios with reference to its sources, UNN reports.

Details

Members of Congress from both parties have reportedly warned the International Criminal Court that arrest warrants for Israeli officials will be met with retaliatory measures by the United States, and a bill to that effect is already being prepared.

The ICC has been investigating allegations of war crimes against both the Israeli military and Palestinian paramilitary groups since 2014.

Axios writes that the White House declined to comment on the Netanyahu-Biden phone call, but said that "the ICC does not have jurisdiction in this situation, and we do not support its investigation.

"If the Biden Administration does not appeal this decision, the ICC could create and assume unprecedented powers to issue arrest warrants for American political leaders, American diplomats, and American military personnel." - Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

The speaker joined several Republican lawmakers who have harshly criticized the ICC in recent days.

In turn, several Democratic lawmakers who have criticized Israel have said they believe it is premature to assess potential warrants before they are made public.

