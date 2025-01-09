Netanyahu abandons plans to travel to US for Trump's inauguration - The Times of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not go to Washington to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States on January 20. This was announced by a senior aide to the prime minister, The Times of Israel reports UNN.

As Israeli officials have said in recent weeks, Netanyahu was expected to make this trip to the United States and attend the inauguration.

Before the US election, Trump told Netanyahu that Israel would have to end the conflict in Gaza before his presidency began. However, Trump did not set specific conditions, but only indicated that he wanted Israel to officially declare the end of the conflict. In his view, the Israeli army will probably be able to continue limited activities after he takes office.

According to The Times of Israel, one of the victoriesthat Trump wanted to see before his inauguration was the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

In early December, Donald Trump warned of an unprecedented US military response if hostages in the Middle East are not released by January 20, 2025.