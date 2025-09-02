Nestle fired CEO over romantic relationship with subordinate

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 140 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6534 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 8012 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 24686 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 37911 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 50751 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 46057 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 190146 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 107514 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 198660 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 143521 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 142856 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 130310 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 127627 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 120415 views
Publications
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 708 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6490 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 50698 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 81080 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 198628 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 24658 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 39360 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 168904 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 296848 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 315961 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Fake news
Su-57

Nestle fired CEO over romantic relationship with subordinate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

Swiss food giant Nestle has fired CEO Laurent Freixe. The reason was an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate, which violates the company's code of ethics.

Nestle fired CEO over romantic relationship with subordinate

Swiss food giant Nestle announced the immediate dismissal of CEO Laurent Freixes after an internal investigation revealed an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate. The company stated that such behavior contradicts its code of business ethics and appointed Philippe Navratil, one of the group's long-standing executives, as the new head. This was reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Bulcke and independent director Pablo Isla with the participation of external lawyers.

This was a necessary decision. Nestle's values and management principles are the foundation of our company

- said Bulcke, thanking Freixes for his many years of work.

Philippe Navratil, who began his career at Nestle in 2001 as an internal auditor, has recently been responsible for the development of Nescafe and Starbucks brands and managed the Nespresso division. He has a reputation as a strategic manager capable of stabilizing the company in difficult conditions.

Laurent Freixes worked at Nestle since 1986 and only last year headed the corporation, replacing Mark Schneider. In his recent interview, he criticized his predecessor's course on diversification and emphasized the need to return to key business areas - coffee, pet food, and traditional food products.

Nestle is currently going through a difficult period: for the first half of 2025, its net profit amounted to about 6.3 billion dollars - 10% less than last year. Among the challenges, the company names customs tariffs and currency fluctuations. Despite the difficulties, the concern remains the world's largest food producer, present on all continents except Antarctica.

Trump's car tariffs cost Mercedes $420 million - Media9/1/25, 12:51 PM • 4468 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Starbucks