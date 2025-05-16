Negotiations do not stop during the fire - Russia is massively shelling Donetsk region: six people were injured

In the morning of May 16, the Russians again massively shelled the Donetsk region, wounding at least 6 people. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

The Russians shelled Pokrovsk today around 5 a.m. - wounded 5 local residents from 50 to 66 years old, damaged 3 houses. 1 more person was wounded in Andriivka - there the Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone - he wrote.



Reminder

