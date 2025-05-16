$41.470.07
Negotiations do not stop during the fire - Russia is massively shelling Donetsk region: six people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

On May 16, the Russians shelled Donetsk region, wounding six people. In Pokrovsk, five residents were injured by the shelling, and another was wounded by a drone in Andriivka.

In the morning of May 16, the Russians again massively shelled the Donetsk region, wounding at least 6 people. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

The Russians shelled Pokrovsk today around 5 a.m. - wounded 5 local residents from 50 to 66 years old, damaged 3 houses. 1 more person was wounded in Andriivka - there the Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone

- he wrote.

Reminder

Peace talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun in Istanbul. The meeting is held with the participation of Turkey and the United States under the leadership of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Turkey
United States
