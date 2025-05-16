Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have finally ended: delegations are preparing statements for the media

Negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul have ended. The parties dispersed to prepare statements for the press. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russian media also noted that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took a break and decided whether to continue negotiations in Istanbul.

Add

According to The Telegraph, further negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine are possible, but not planned.

A Ukrainian official told the media that further negotiations with Russia may take place, despite the fact that they are not planned.

"If they get other instructions from Moscow, then it is possible that something will happen today," a source told The Telegraph after the negotiations, adding: "so far it is not planned."

As UNN reported, the Russian delegation for some time left the hall, where negotiations with Ukraine are taking place in Istanbul. It is currently unknown whether the Russian delegation will leave Turkey today, Russian media quoted the interlocutor as saying.

Let us remind you

The Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at about 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The tripartite meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place there, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue late. The meeting started around 13:36.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

These are the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had previously offered them, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.