Navrotskyi appealed to Zelenskyy regarding exhumations in Volyn

Poland's President-elect Karol Nawrocki appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow full-scale exhumations in Volyn. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

Nawrocki spoke in Chełm on the day his country commemorates the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

In his speech, the newly elected Polish president addressed Zelenskyy and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland.

Once again, Mr. Ambassador, as President-elect, I would like to officially appeal to your Excellency and President Zelenskyy for the possibility of conducting full-scale exhumations in Volyn. Poles are waiting for this truth, and…families are still suffering from the trauma that occurred 82 years ago – he said.

According to Nawrocki, this is necessary for Poland and Ukraine to "truly reconcile through truth."

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar, who was present at the ceremony, emphasized that he fully agrees that the future can only be built on truth.

We must speak openly about this history. Of course, we must call a crime a crime. We must apologize, but we must also honor the memory of those victims who need it, on both sides of the border – said the ambassador.

Bodnar reminded that an exhumation was recently conducted in Poznyky, the next ones are to take place in Zbiiky, Lviv region, and permits for work in Uhy, Khut P'yanytska, and other settlements requested by the Polish side are also expected.

He emphasized that a dialogue between Polish and Ukrainian experts and historians is also necessary. The ambassador assured that the Ukrainian side is open to dialogue on complex issues as well.

Recall

In early May, Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications for European Integration Andriy Nadzhyos reported that search operations in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, had been completed and the remains of 42 people had been found. DNA tests for identification will be conducted in Poland.

Earlier it was reported that during Polish exhumation works in Ternopil region, fragments of skeletons of at least 42 people - women, men, and children - were found at the burial site of Poles in 1945 in Puzhnyky.