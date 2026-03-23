NATO Secretary General calls on Europe to react more actively to war with Iran

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that European countries should play a more active role in responding to the war with Iran, especially amid rising tensions and threats to energy security. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

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According to him, allies are already beginning to coordinate actions, in particular to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Allies are uniting to secure this key route – Rutte noted.

The statements came amid criticism from Donald Trump, who had previously reproached NATO countries for insufficient support. The US President directly stated that allies should be more involved in operations.

Britain allowed the US to use its bases for strikes on Iran

At the same time, some European leaders remain cautious about direct involvement in the war, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and de-escalation.

Europe's security at stake

NATO recognizes that the conflict has a direct impact on Europe's security, particularly through risks to energy supply and global markets.

Against this background, consultations on further steps continue within the Alliance, but there is no unity yet regarding large-scale military involvement.

Trump called NATO "cowards" and declared a "military victory" over Iran