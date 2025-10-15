NATO Secretary General: Allies not discussing long-range missiles for Ukraine today

$41.750.14
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Publications
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19059 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
NATO Secretary General: Allies not discussing long-range missiles for Ukraine today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine is not a topic for discussion today, as it is a bilateral issue. He also noted that support for Ukraine has not diminished.

NATO Secretary General: Allies not discussing long-range missiles for Ukraine today

Allies are not discussing long-range missiles for Ukraine today, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte upon arrival at the meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

The supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine "is not a topic for discussion today, as it is a bilateral issue," Rutte noted.

"The question is which countries want to support supplies to Ukraine, but this issue is not being discussed today," the NATO Secretary General said.

Rutte also said that "support for Ukraine has not decreased; it is consistent with what was provided last year." As the publication points out, this contradicts what was stated in the report of the Kiel Institute, which is researching this issue.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expects more allied countries to join in financing the supply of American weapons to Ukraine within the PURL program. $2 billion has already been allocated for military support within the initiative.

Julia Shramko

