NATO Secretary General: Allies not discussing long-range missiles for Ukraine today
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine is not a topic for discussion today, as it is a bilateral issue. He also noted that support for Ukraine has not diminished.
Allies are not discussing long-range missiles for Ukraine today, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte upon arrival at the meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.
Details
The supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine "is not a topic for discussion today, as it is a bilateral issue," Rutte noted.
"The question is which countries want to support supplies to Ukraine, but this issue is not being discussed today," the NATO Secretary General said.
Rutte also said that "support for Ukraine has not decreased; it is consistent with what was provided last year." As the publication points out, this contradicts what was stated in the report of the Kiel Institute, which is researching this issue.
