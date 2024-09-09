NATO paratroopers mistakenly land in Polish village during exercise

In Poland, NATO paratroopers landed in a village instead of the planned location. This is reported by Olkusz Nasze Miasto, UNN reports.

Details

An unusual incident occurred during an airborne training exercise near Olkusz, Poland. Paratroopers of the 2nd Reconnaissance Regiment from Hrubieszów, who were supposed to land in the Blędowska Desert, landed in the neighboring village of Ciechlo. One of them ended up on the roof of a house, while the other got caught in the power lines. The locals were shocked.

According to reports, the training took place at a military training ground in the northern part of the Blendovskaya Desert. However, strong winds changed the course of the parachutes, and the paratroopers ended up in a village.

Firefighters and ambulances were called to the scene. They helped to remove the parachutes from the power lines and roofs of the buildings. Fortunately, none of the soldiers were seriously injured, except for one paratrooper who suffered a knee injury.

The Aviation Accident Investigation Commission has already started investigating the causes of the incident.

