NATO first deployed Norwegian F-35s in Poland during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Two Norwegian F-35 fighter jets deployed in Poland took to the air for the first time to defend Polish airspace. This happened on January 15 in response to a massive missile attack by Russia on Ukraine.
On January 15, the Polish military launched combat aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive missile attacks on Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The measures are aimed at protecting border areas.