NATO first deployed Norwegian F-35s in Poland during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Two Norwegian F-35 jets were scrambled to protect the skies over Poland on January 15 because of Russian aircraft attacking Ukraine. This is the first time such an incident has occurred. This was reported by NATO's Air Command on social network X, UNN reports.

Yesterday, two Norwegian F-35s stationed in Poland took to the air in response to the appearance of a large number of Russian aircraft - the statement reads.

As noted, this is the first time that Norwegian fighter jets have taken to the air to actively protect Polish airspace.

Recall

On January 15, the Polish military launched combat aircraft and put air defense on alert due to massive missile attacks on Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The measures are aimed at protecting border areas.