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Nations League – Maldera has decided on the starting lineup for the match against Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Ukraine has announced its starting lineup for the away Nations League match against Hungary. The game will kick off on September 25 at 21:45 in Budapest.

Nations League – Maldera has decided on the starting lineup for the match against Hungary

Less than an hour remains before the match between Ukraine and Hungary in the first round of the 2026/2027 Nations League season. Andrea Maldera’s coaching staff has decided on the starting lineup for the national team, reports UNN

Details 

Dmytro Riznyk will start in goal. In defense: Vitaliy Mykolenko, Mykola Matviyenko (captain), Illia Zabarnyi, and Illia Krupskyi. 

In midfield: Volodymyr Brazhko, Oleh Ocheretko, and Heorhii Sudakov. On the wings in attack: Vladyslav Vanat and Viktor Tsyhankov. The center forward is Danylo Sikan. 

On the bench: Valerii Bondar, Oleksandr Drambaiev, Oleksandr Zubkov, Ihor Krasnopir, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Yehor Nazaryna, Matvii Ponomarenko, Eduard Sarapii, Anatolii Trubin, Maksym Khlan, Andrii Yarmolenko, and Heorhii Yermakov. 

As reported by UNN, our national team’s first match in the Nations League (League B) will be against Hungary this Friday, September 25. The opening whistle will sound at 21:45 Kyiv time. Our national team will play the match away—in Hungary’s capital, Budapest, at the Puskás Arena.

Ukraine will play in yellow. Hungary, meanwhile, will wear its red kit.

Maldera has finalized the squad for the match against Hungary, as well as the kit combinations25.09.26, 13:39 • 2208 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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