National cashback for record December purchases to be paid out starting February 27 - Ministry of Economy

The payment of the "National Cashback" for December will begin on February 27, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

Starting February 27, Ukrainians will begin receiving the "National Cashback" for purchases made in December. (...) 699 million UAH in cashback will be credited to the accounts of 4.4 million citizens - the ministry stated.

According to the report, in total this month, participants of the program "purchased Ukrainian-made goods worth almost 7 billion UAH - this is the largest volume of purchases since the program's launch."

"Since the program's inception, Ukrainians have received almost 6.3 billion UAH in 'National Cashback'. These funds directly contribute to the economy: they are used to pay for utility services, purchase Ukrainian goods, or support the Defense Forces," said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

New rules

As reported, starting March 1, an updated differentiated cashback will come into effect: 15% (for non-food products, as well as cheeses and some grocery items) and 5% (for food products (excluding hard and soft cheeses), non-alcoholic beverages, pharmacy goods, garden and horticultural products).

"From March 1, we are strengthening the economic effect of the program - we are introducing a differentiated cashback of 5% and 15% to stimulate demand precisely in those categories where Ukrainian manufacturers face aggressive imports," the minister noted.

Purchases must be made in participating stores and paid for with a card connected to the program. Read more about the program updates here.

To check if a product participates in the program and what cashback is accrued for it, simply use the barcode scanner in the "Diia" application in the Services → National Cashback section.

The received cashback can be spent on:

utility services;

postal services;

Ukrainian-made food products;

Ukrainian medicines and medical devices;

books and other printed products;

charity - including donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other charitable purposes.

Ukrainian-made food products can be purchased with cashback funds in one of 20 retail chains, which together comprise over three thousand stores across the country, as well as on online platforms. The list of stores can be found here.

The Cabinet of Ministers changed the size of the National Cashback for the purchase of Ukrainian goods