Naftogaz Group has already increased gas production by 8% this year

For the first six months of 2024, Naftogaz Group companies - JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya and PJSC Ukrnafta - have already produced 7.3 billion cubic meters of commercial gas. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's statement.

Details

The company emphasizes that these results are 8% higher than production in the same period last year.

Currently, gas production exceeds the operating plan by almost 2%. We achieved this result by launching 41 wells, which is one more than planned. Of these, 14 are high-rate wells that produce more than 100 thousand cubic meters of gas per day. Our experts are also constantly analyzing old wells that can be brought back into production using new technical solutions - said Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Recall

In 5 months of 2024, Naftogaz launched 36 new gas wells, 11 of which are highly productive and produce more than 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day, which led to a 10% increase in the group's production compared to the same period last year.