NACP launched an official investigation after being mentioned in NABU materials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

The NACP launched an official investigation due to public outcry following the publication of NABU materials in which the NACP is mentioned. The agency also sent an official request to NABU for additional information.

NACP launched an official investigation after being mentioned in NABU materials

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has launched an official investigation due to public outcry over materials published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), in which the NACP is mentioned. In addition, an official request was sent to NABU to obtain relevant information, UNN reports with reference to NACP.

Details

The NACP confirms its readiness for maximum cooperation with the public, media, law enforcement agencies, and other parties. At the same time, the agency expects NABU to respond to the submitted request and provide additional information – according to the NACP, this will allow for a prompt and high-quality investigation.

Recall

NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization that built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence the activities of strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". 5 people have been detained, and 7 members have been notified of suspicion, including a businessman, a former advisor to the Minister of Energy, and the executive director of "Energoatom".

Yevhen Ustimenko

