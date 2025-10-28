Mykhailo Poplavskyi: The Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation

A festive and patriotic event "Language - the code of the nation", dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, took place at the Kyiv University of Culture.

The event was reported on his Instagram by the President of KNUCA Mykhailo Poplavsky:

"The Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation. It unites Ukrainians all over the world. Our talisman, soul and our continuation, which will resound through the centuries through the mouths of our children and grandchildren. There is no culture without education. There is no nation without culture. I am proud that today such talented, gifted, creative students from all over Ukraine study at the University of Culture. I dream that in Ukraine it would be fashionable to speak Ukrainian, study at Ukrainian universities, listen to Ukrainian songs and create national projects. Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!"

The event united students, star teachers and creative teams of the university, creating an atmosphere of unity, love for the native word and pride in Ukrainian culture.

University students recited poems by Lina Kostenko, Lesya Ukrainka, Vasyl Symonenko, Ivan Franko and others.

The folk dance ensemble "Kyiv" of the Faculty of Choreographic Art (artistic director and choreographer Iryna Hutnyk) performed choreographic compositions "Kalynove Dyvo" and "Kolysova". The bandura chapel "Churai" under the direction of Vladyslav Lysenko presented the song "Tilky v Kyievi".

The Stanislav Pavlyuchenko Ukrainian Folk Choir (artistic director and conductor Olena Skopcova), together with the soloist of the Hryhoriy Veriovka National Choir of Ukraine, People's Artist of Ukraine Tetiana Pyrohova, performed the touching song "Narode Mii".

Star teachers of the Faculty of Film and Television joined the celebration, giving guests inspiring words of Ukrainian classics. TV presenter, journalist and showman Hryhoriy Reshetnik read Lina Kostenko's poem "Kryla", well-known theater and film actor Vladyslav Nykytyuk – "Strashni slova, koly vony movchat".

Theater and film actor, master of the course of the Faculty of Theater, Film and Variety Arts Vyacheslav Dovzhenko – lines from Volodymyr Zabashtansky's poetry:

"As there is no sky without stars, As there is no blue without the sun, So there is no language without people, And no people without language."

"Language is our code, our identity. To understand who we are, we are given the Ukrainian language," said Vladyslav Nykytyuk.

"I am happy that my students are true Ukrainians, true patriots. The future of the country depends on us, educators," emphasized Hryhoriy Reshetnik.

On the eve of the event, more than 800 students and teachers of KNUCA joined the writing of the National Unity Radio Dictation, and students of the Faculty of Design and Advertising prepared an exhibition of posters "Language - the code of the nation. Language is a weapon. Language is like a soul."