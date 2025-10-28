Mykhailo Poplavskyi: The Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1084 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3312 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8332 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6984 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44769 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68470 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82680 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65121 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66716 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42721 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13760 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 9096 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6844 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15551 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12349 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3256 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8286 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54626 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56053 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Vitali Klitschko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3278 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29393 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63540 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76935 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80455 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Mykhailo Poplavskyi: The Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Mykhailo Poplavskyi stated that the Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation, uniting Ukrainians around the world. A festive and patriotic event "Language - the Code of the Nation" was held at the Kyiv University of Culture, dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

Mykhailo Poplavskyi: The Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation

A festive and patriotic event "Language - the code of the nation", dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, took place at the Kyiv University of Culture.

The event was reported on his Instagram by the President of KNUCA Mykhailo Poplavsky:

"The Ukrainian language is the genetic code of the nation. It unites Ukrainians all over the world. Our talisman, soul and our continuation, which will resound through the centuries through the mouths of our children and grandchildren. There is no culture without education. There is no nation without culture. I am proud that today such talented, gifted, creative students from all over Ukraine study at the University of Culture. I dream that in Ukraine it would be fashionable to speak Ukrainian, study at Ukrainian universities, listen to Ukrainian songs and create national projects. Let's keep the Ukrainian wave together!"

The event united students, star teachers and creative teams of the university, creating an atmosphere of unity, love for the native word and pride in Ukrainian culture.

University students recited poems by Lina Kostenko, Lesya Ukrainka, Vasyl Symonenko, Ivan Franko and others.

The folk dance ensemble "Kyiv" of the Faculty of Choreographic Art (artistic director and choreographer Iryna Hutnyk) performed choreographic compositions "Kalynove Dyvo" and "Kolysova". The bandura chapel "Churai" under the direction of Vladyslav Lysenko presented the song "Tilky v Kyievi".

The Stanislav Pavlyuchenko Ukrainian Folk Choir (artistic director and conductor Olena Skopcova), together with the soloist of the Hryhoriy Veriovka National Choir of Ukraine, People's Artist of Ukraine Tetiana Pyrohova, performed the touching song "Narode Mii".

Star teachers of the Faculty of Film and Television joined the celebration, giving guests inspiring words of Ukrainian classics. TV presenter, journalist and showman Hryhoriy Reshetnik read Lina Kostenko's poem "Kryla", well-known theater and film actor Vladyslav Nykytyuk – "Strashni slova, koly vony movchat".

Theater and film actor, master of the course of the Faculty of Theater, Film and Variety Arts Vyacheslav Dovzhenko – lines from Volodymyr Zabashtansky's poetry:

"As there is no sky without stars, As there is no blue without the sun, So there is no language without people, And no people without language."

"Language is our code, our identity. To understand who we are, we are given the Ukrainian language," said Vladyslav Nykytyuk.

"I am happy that my students are true Ukrainians, true patriots. The future of the country depends on us, educators," emphasized Hryhoriy Reshetnik.

On the eve of the event, more than 800 students and teachers of KNUCA joined the writing of the National Unity Radio Dictation, and students of the Faculty of Design and Advertising prepared an exhibition of posters "Language - the code of the nation. Language is a weapon. Language is like a soul."

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCulture
Film
Series
University of Culture
Ukraine
Kyiv