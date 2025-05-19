Mykhailo Poplavskyi: "The era of AI begins at the University of Culture!"

$41.470.00
46.450.07
ukenru
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 1092 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 11917 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 28699 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 69348 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 69918 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 75706 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 77543 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 60179 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 173901 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 99337 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 17667 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

May 19, 12:07 AM • 16120 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 20374 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 15652 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 13611 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 11917 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 200936 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 414284 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 340054 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 443661 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 86441 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 173901 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 77818 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 79594 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 88302 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Mykhailo Poplavskyi: "The era of AI begins at the University of Culture!"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

The Artificial Intelligence Laboratory was presented at the Kyiv University of Culture. It will become a platform for interactive classes and the implementation of creative projects.

Mykhailo Poplavskyi: "The era of AI begins at the University of Culture!"

A presentation of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory – an innovative space designed to integrate digital technologies into the educational process – took place at the Kyiv University of Culture.

This was announced by Mykhailo Poplavsky on his Instagram page.

The innovation center will become a platform for interactive classes, research of intelligent systems, creation of multimedia content, analytical materials and implementation of creative projects.

The aim of the initiative is not only to develop digital competence of young people, but also to form a new generation of specialists capable of innovative thinking and implementing artificial intelligence in various fields of culture, media and communications.

"The era of AI begins at the University of Culture the university of the future, drive and crazy student creativity! The AI Lab is a space where fantasy becomes reality. Here you can create multimedia projects, pump up ideas, integrate AI into learning, explore models and analyze data all in real time. 

Already on September 1, the application "UNIVERSITY IN A SMARTPHONE" will be launched for students of the University of Culture an educational platform with elements of artificial intelligence that will combine all aspects of the educational process: training, administration, communication between students and teachers, automated assessment of knowledge, analysis of learning outcomes and optimization of educational programs",– said  Mykhailo Poplavsky. 

During the presentation, artificial intelligence specialists and top teachers of the Kyiv University of Culture conducted a fascinating immersion into the world of AI for students. 

Among the speakers are well-known experts who combine a deep scientific base with practical experience: Pavlo Salyga – professor, UX/UI designer, specialist with over 20 years of experience in the IT field, who collaborates with an American technology company, Mykola Maranchak – editor Forbes,  initiator of innovative reforms in education using AI, Tetiana Sovhyra – Doctor of Science, AI coach, visionary of the new educational paradigm, author of the course "Artificial Intelligence and Creativity".

"We have created a laboratory in which students and teachers will have full access to the latest technological capabilities. They have access to paid, advanced beta versions of artificial intelligence, including Adobe Firefly, Grok 3 from xAI, Google Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, OpenAI Sora, DALL·E 3, Suno AI, Midjourney, ElevenLabs and others. These tools allow you to quickly create illustrations, generate images, edit photos, create graphics, animations, video stories and trailers, album covers, music videos, art for social networks, interactive exhibitions, voiceovers and advertising materials", – said Mykola Maranchak.

Experts not only introduced students to the theoretical foundations and current trends in the field of artificial intelligence, but also conducted practical trainings, demonstrating real scenarios of AI application in education, media and creative industries.

Pavlo Salyga noted that the University of Culture supports students' desire to use artificial intelligence in their project work,  noting that artificial intelligence opens up new horizons for creativity, innovation and self-expression of future professionals.

Tetiana Sovhyra emphasized that the University of Culture purposefully demonstrates openness to technological transformations and strives to become a leader in the field of digital education in Ukraine.

The presentation ended with a discussion in which students and teachers discussed the future of artificial intelligence in education and the prospects for its practical application.

#MykhailoPoplavsky#Education#UniversityofCulture#AI#Digitalization

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesEducation
OpenAI
Forbes
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.86
Bitcoin
$102,211.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.36
Золото
$3,227.69
Ethereum
$2,354.32