Mykhailo Poplavskyi: "The era of AI begins at the University of Culture!"

A presentation of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory – an innovative space designed to integrate digital technologies into the educational process – took place at the Kyiv University of Culture.

The innovation center will become a platform for interactive classes, research of intelligent systems, creation of multimedia content, analytical materials and implementation of creative projects.

The aim of the initiative is not only to develop digital competence of young people, but also to form a new generation of specialists capable of innovative thinking and implementing artificial intelligence in various fields of culture, media and communications.

"The era of AI begins at the University of Culture – the university of the future, drive and crazy student creativity! The AI Lab – is a space where fantasy becomes reality. Here you can create multimedia projects, pump up ideas, integrate AI into learning, explore models and analyze data – all in real time.

Already on September 1, the application "UNIVERSITY IN A SMARTPHONE" will be launched for students of the University of Culture – an educational platform with elements of artificial intelligence that will combine all aspects of the educational process: training, administration, communication between students and teachers, automated assessment of knowledge, analysis of learning outcomes and optimization of educational programs",– said Mykhailo Poplavsky.

During the presentation, artificial intelligence specialists and top teachers of the Kyiv University of Culture conducted a fascinating immersion into the world of AI for students.

Among the speakers are well-known experts who combine a deep scientific base with practical experience: Pavlo Salyga – professor, UX/UI designer, specialist with over 20 years of experience in the IT field, who collaborates with an American technology company, Mykola Maranchak – editor Forbes, initiator of innovative reforms in education using AI, Tetiana Sovhyra – Doctor of Science, AI coach, visionary of the new educational paradigm, author of the course "Artificial Intelligence and Creativity".

"We have created a laboratory in which students and teachers will have full access to the latest technological capabilities. They have access to paid, advanced beta versions of artificial intelligence, including Adobe Firefly, Grok 3 from xAI, Google Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental, OpenAI Sora, DALL·E 3, Suno AI, Midjourney, ElevenLabs and others. These tools allow you to quickly create illustrations, generate images, edit photos, create graphics, animations, video stories and trailers, album covers, music videos, art for social networks, interactive exhibitions, voiceovers and advertising materials", – said Mykola Maranchak.

Experts not only introduced students to the theoretical foundations and current trends in the field of artificial intelligence, but also conducted practical trainings, demonstrating real scenarios of AI application in education, media and creative industries.

Pavlo Salyga noted that the University of Culture supports students' desire to use artificial intelligence in their project work, noting that artificial intelligence opens up new horizons for creativity, innovation and self-expression of future professionals.

Tetiana Sovhyra emphasized that the University of Culture purposefully demonstrates openness to technological transformations and strives to become a leader in the field of digital education in Ukraine.

The presentation ended with a discussion in which students and teachers discussed the future of artificial intelligence in education and the prospects for its practical application.

