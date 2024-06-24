MV-10 heavy mine clearance machine has successfully passed certification

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91806 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189630 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233920 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369266 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149642 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91815 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104009 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100685 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120412 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1432 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4684 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11854 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13489 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17462 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

MV-10 heavy mine clearance machine has successfully passed certification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23713 views

The Ukrainian company a3tesh-Ukraine has received a certificate of conformity for the MV-10 mine clearance vehicle and an order for 8 such vehicles, while it plans to localize 100% of the components by the end of the year and produce up to 60 vehicles annually.

MV-10 heavy mine clearance machine has successfully passed certification

The Ukrainian company "A3tesh-Ukraine" received a certificate of conformity for the MV-10 mine clearance vehicle and an order for 8 such vehicles. This was reported in the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

"It is important for us that it is the Ukrainian company that manufactures components and assembles machines that clear our land. The demand for such equipment for Humanitarian Demining from sappers is very high and we expect that thanks to the support of partners on the one hand, and the capabilities of Ukrainian manufacturers on the other, we will be able to both increase the number of mine clearance machines working in the fields and improve the quality of their service. We hope that in parallel with the localization of foreign technologies, there will be more Ukrainian developments for mine clearance," said First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

A3tech currently manufactures up to 40% of the components in the MV-10 robot body and plans to reach 100% by the end of the year. In total, the company can produce up to 60 such machines per year.

Two more Ukrainian enterprises that produce some of the components for cars and trawls for their transportation were also involved in the work.

Currently, there are 17 DOCKING MV-10 heavy mine clearance vehicles operating in Ukraine. specialists of the State Emergency Service, DSST and the Swiss Mine Action Foundation use these vehicles mainly in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

"As of the end of May, 850 hectares of Ukrainian land were cleared with the help of these vehicles and more than 4,500 mines, cluster munitions and other types of explosive objects were destroyed," the Ministry of Economy writes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the Ministry of defense of Ukraine has commissioned more than 100 new samples of domestic ammunition. Medium-sized small arms ammunition, melee weapons, mortar shells, artillery shells of various calibers and purposes.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31