Musk's cuts in the US have affected the team trying to rescue abducted Ukrainian children from Russia - report
Kyiv • UNN
The US government has cut funding for a group of experts who helped return Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia. Thanks to their efforts, hundreds of children have returned home.
It turned out that the large-scale cost cuts in the US government of Elon Musk, who heads DOGE, are aimed, among other things, at a group of experts who were helping to return home hundreds of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, The Mirror reports, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Ukrainian government, Putin's troops have abducted nearly 20,000 children since the invasion in 2022.
"Until now, the US government has funded a group of researchers from the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab who use open-source technology to track down missing children and send their findings to Ukrainian authorities to help repatriate them. Thanks to their efforts, hundreds of young people have returned home, but this work is now suspended after Elon Musk recently cut federal government funding, i newspaper reports," the publication said.
The Mirror has contacted the Yale University Humanitarian Research Laboratory (HRL) for comment.
At the same time, The Telegraph quotes a Yale University spokesman.
"HRL researchers were recently informed that government funding for their work on the war in Ukraine has been terminated," the spokesman said.
"HRL investigates and addresses humanitarian crises around the world using open source and remote sensing data and analysis," he said.
